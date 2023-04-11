Reports: Big Ten set to hire ex-MLB exec Tony Petitti as new commissioner

It looks like the Big Ten has identified its next commissioner.

According to multiple outlets, the Big Ten is expected to hire Tony Petitti as its new commissioner, replacing Kevin Warren. Warren held the role for just three years before leaving the conference to become the president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears.

ESPN first reported the news of Petitti’s hire.

Petitti spent more than a decade working for Major League Baseball and also served as an executive at CBS, ABC and NBC over the course of his career. Petitti oversaw the launch of MLB Network and was elevated to the role of CEO of MLB when Rod Manfred became the commissioner of baseball back in 2015.

Petitti later became deputy commissioner under Manfred, specifically focusing on business and media. Petitti most recently was the president of sports and entertainment for Activision Blizzard Inc., a prominent video game and esports company.

Tony Petitti served various executive roles for Major League Baseball, and now he's in line to become the next Big Ten commissioner. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Petitti arrives as USC, UCLA set to officially join Big Ten

Once the hire comes to fruition, Petitti will join the Big Ten just ahead of a major transition. The conference is set to formally add UCLA and USC as full-time members in 2024 (the same year the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams). Additionally, the conference’s massive new media rights deal will commence on July 1 of this year.

Both of those changes came during the short, but eventful tenure of Warren as Big Ten commissioner.

In the summer of 2019, Warren was announced as the next commissioner of the Big Ten, succeeding Jim Delany, who retired after a 30-year run with the conference. Warren officially took over for Delany in January 2020, just months ahead of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren faced widespread criticism for the way the conference handled the pandemic, including canceling the football season before reversing course only a month later.

Later on, Warren added USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 and landed the new media rights deal that spans multiple networks and is valued in the range of $7 billion.

Warren was a longtime NFL executive before he arrived in the Big Ten. To replace Warren, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors looked to the media world for his successor, much like the Pac-12 and Big 12 did with George Kliavkoff and Brett Yormark, respectively.

But unlike Kliavkoff and Yormark, Petitti will not be tasked with landing a media rights deal once he arrives on the job. The deal struck under Warren’s watch goes through the 2029-30 football season, making it a seven-year arrangement with Fox, CBS and NBC.

Instead, Petitti will be tasked with making the additions of USC and UCLA as seamless as possible while also guiding the Big Ten and maintaining a position of strength in a time of constant change in college sports.