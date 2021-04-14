Report: Warriors rookie James Wiseman to get surgery on torn meniscus later this week

Tommy Call III
·2 min read
After suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors 125-109 victory over the Houston Rockets, James Wiseman could soon begin the start of his rehab.

On Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the 2020 second overall pick could have surgery to repair his torn meniscus on Thursday or Friday. The timetable for Wiseman’s return is still unknown, per Slater.

According to Slater, the results of Wiseman’s surgery will determine the timetable for his return to the court.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Prior to Golden State’s tilt with the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Steve Kerr said that the Warriors were seeking multiple opinions on Wiseman’s injury. Shams Charania of The Athletic initially reported the Warriors feared Wiseman could be out the rest of the 2020-21 season due to a torn meniscus.

After missing training camp due to COVID-19 protocols, bouncing around from the bench to the starting lineup and missing time with a sprained wrist, Wiseman’s knee injury is another puzzle piece in an eventful rookie campaign.

In 39 games, the 20-year-old is averaging 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the floor with 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per contest.

With Wiseman sidelined, the Warriors could use more small-ball lineups featuring Draymond Green, Eric Paschall and Juan Toscano-Anderson in the frontcourt. Down the regular season’s final stretch, Kevon Looney will rejoin Golden State’s starting lineup at center.

