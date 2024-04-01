Report: Vontae Davis is found dead in Florida

Vontae Davis, a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2009, reportedly has died. He was 35.

WVSN.com reports that Davis was found at his grandmother’s home in South Florida.

An investigation is underway. Police, per the report, do not suspect foul play.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has also acknowledged the passing of Vontae Davis.

After three seasons with the Dolphins, Davis was traded to the Colts. He learned about the transaction while Hard Knocks cameras were rolling.

Davis played for the Colts from 2012 through 2017. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

He abruptly retired during a game in 2018, while playing for the Bills. Many criticized him for the move. We didn’t; the game is challenging in every possible way. Anyone who is not in the right frame of mind to play should not do so.

Vontae Davis is the younger brother of former NFL tight end Vernon Davis. We extend our condolences to Vontae's family, friends, and colleagues.