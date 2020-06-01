Report: Veteran ESPN NFL reporter Josina Anderson is out at network

Josina Anderson is reportedly done at ESPN.

The veteran NFL reporter will no longer work at the sports network after the expiration of her contract, The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports. The decision is unrelated to any COVID-19 cutbacks made by parent company Disney, according to the report.

Josina Anderson is reportedly out a ESPN after nine years with the network. (Getty)

Anderson worked at ESPN for nine years. She’s active on Twitter, but has not publicly acknowledged the report as of the time of this post. ESPN declined comment to the Post. The report did not provide a specific reason for the decision.

The Post reported in February that Anderson and ESPN could be headed for a breakup. It’s not clear what’s next for Anderson.

Who will take over Anderson’s role?

According to the report, network veterans Field Yates, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano and Dianna Russini will help fill the void left by Anderson as well as newcomer Kimberley Martin, who joined ESPN from Yahoo Sports in March.

Anderson made regular appearances on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” “NFL Live,” and “SportsCenter.” Prior to joining ESPN, she spent six years as a reporter with Fox 31 in Denver. She ran track as a student-athlete at the University of North Carolina.

