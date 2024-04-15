Report: USA basketball roster for Paris Olympics to feature LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will be Olympics teammates for the first time. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Team USA will feature some heavy hitters at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the Summer Games featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The roster will also include Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis, per the report.

Team USA may elect to initially keep one spot open, per the report. The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve as his assistants.

Tatum, Durant, Booker and Adebayo return from the team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. James was not on that team. He returns to the Olympics for the first time since Team USA won gold in London 2012.

This will be James' fourth Olympic Games. He also won gold with Team USA in 2008 and bronze in 2004, the last time USA didn't claim a gold medal.

The Paris Games will be the first Olympics for Curry. He was expected to play for Team USA in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, but opted out because of knee and ankle injuries.