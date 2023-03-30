Report: Top running back has Ohio State as leader ahead of weekend visit

When Jordan Marshall decided to commit to Michigan over Ohio State, many wondered what the Buckeyes’ plan was at running back.

Although they lost out on a local star, that doesn’t mean that running backs coach Tony Alford and head coach Ryan Day won’t bring in another big-time talent.

That’s the case with Texas back James Peoples, who will begin a visit to Columbus Thursday and it could very well lead to a commitment in the future. The 5-foot, 10-inch, and 192-pound ball carrier told 247Sports Bill Kurelic that prior to his visit “Ohio State is my front runner in my recruitment.”

Peoples is rated as the No. 5 running back and 69th overall running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite. If comparing, Marshall is the No. 7 running back and 91st overall.

This is the start of Peoples’ multiple visits to Columbus, as he has already set an official visit date for June 23rd. Just looking at his upcoming visit schedule, one could say that the biggest challenger to the Buckeyes is Oklahoma.

Story continues

More!

Top five true freshman tight ends in the Big Ten for 2023 Former Ohio State star Keita Bates-Diop wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award Top five true freshman running backs in the Big Ten for 2023 Ohio State women’s basketball leader returning for final season Top five true freshman wide receivers in the Big Ten for 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire