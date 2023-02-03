Report: Tommy Rees 'top target' for Alabama offensive coordinator

Report: Notre Dame offensive coordinator could turn to Bama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tommy Rees, the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is a "top target" for the offensive coordinator opening at the University of Alabama, according to Chris Low at ESPN.

Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama football, is hoping to replace Bill O'Brien's post. O'Brien left Alabama to return to the NFL, taking on the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator position.

Rees has been with the Fighting Irish since the 2017 season, originally as the team's quarterbacks coach, before working his way up to offensive coordinator in 2020.

He did not follow former Irish head coach, Brian Kelly, to LSU after he abruptly departed the program. Rees opted to stay at his post under the newly appointed head coach, Marcus Freeman.

This past season, Rees coached the Fighting Irish to the 33rd best offense in the country. The university finished better over the past two seasons – 18th in 2021, 27th in 2020 – than they did this season.

Alabama, on the other hand, slotted as the third best offense in the country after this past season.