Report: Texans, Khalil Davis agree on one-year contract

The Texans are re-signing veteran defensive tackle Khalil Davis, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Davis was scheduled to become a restricted free agent, but instead of tendering him, the Texans signed him to a one-year deal.

He played 15 games, with one start, for the Texans last season and totaled a career-high 32 tackles with two sacks, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

The Buccaneers made Davis a sixth-round pick in 2020.

He also has spent time with the Colts, Steelers, Rams and Birmingham Stallions.

The Texans also have gotten agreements with safety Eric Murray and nickel corner Desmond King on one-year deals today.