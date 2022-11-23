Report: Texans bench QB Davis Mills in favor of Kyle Allen ahead of game vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans are turning to Kyle Allen.

The Texans will bench starting quarterback Davis Mills this weekend in Favor of Allen for their matchup with the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Texans coach Lovie Smith did not name a starting quarterback when speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

The move makes Mills the second starting quarterback to be benched across the league on Wednesday, following the New York Jets’ demotion of Zach Wilson.

Mills’ demotion comes after a tough outing against the Washington Commanders last week. Mills went 19-of-33 for 169 yards in that loss, the team’s fifth in a row, and he threw two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown on their opening drive.

Mills, who the Texans took in the third round of the 2021 draft, has thrown for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 11 interceptions through 10 games this season.

Allen, who is in his first year with the Texans, will now take over ahead of Sunday. He appeared in two games last season for the Washington Commanders, though he threw just 19 passes. He last played as a starter in the 2019 season, where he threw for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns with 16 interceptions in 13 games with the Carolina Panthers.