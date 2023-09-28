Report: Taylor Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game

Aaron Rodgers might be there. Taylor Swift definitely will be there.

Or at least she reportedly will be there.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, the pop icon Taylor Swift plans to attend Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and the jets at MetLife Stadium. Swift is now dating (or whatever they call it) Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The mere possibility that she'll be present is good news for NBC and Peacock, which will broadcast the game. With Rodgers not playing, the possibility of millions of Swifties tuning in for the contest could help deliver a gigantic rating.

Swift attended Sunday's game between the Bears and the Chiefs. Her presence at the 41-10 blowout win by Kansas City turned the NFL on its ear. And that's good for the NFL, even if the Swift storyline made people not notice that Usher will be the halftime performer at Super Bowl LVIII.

