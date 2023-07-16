Report: Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year deal, swap 2026 picks with Magic

Cam Payne is headed to the Spurs after a series of moves from the Suns. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns appear to have recouped some potential draft assets after sending Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Washington Wizards to acquire Bradley Beal.

In a series of moves Sunday, Phoenix traded guard Cam Payne, a second-round pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Suns also reportedly signed 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol, formerly of the Orlando Magic, to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix is trading G Cam Payne, a second-round pick and cash to San Antonio, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2023

In addition to acquiring Bol, Wojnarowski reported the Suns are acquiring three future second-round picks from the Magic for a 2026 first-round pick swap.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Suns' effort to replenish future picks has been ongoing as the team sent Isaiah Todd, who came from Washington in the Beal trade, to the Memphis Grizzlies along with a pair of pick swaps to acquire three future seconds.

Phoenix also got a future second from the Spurs in the trade for Payne. The 28-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Suns last season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game. Entering his ninth season in the league with three consecutive playoff runs under his belt with the Suns, he will offer a veteran presence to a team highlighted by 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

Bol played 70 games for the Magic this past season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Advertisement

It was a career year for the 23-year-old who appeared in just 53 games over his first three seasons in the league combined. The team announced he was being waived July 4.

At the beginning of last season, Bol told reporters Kevin Durant was his favorite player growing up, admiring his play style due to their similar stature. With Durant entering his first full season with the Suns, Bol will have an opportunity to potentially be mentored by the player he said he watched the most.

Durant spoke positively about Bol in 2022, saying the "unique" player's experience being utilized in multiple positions was "great for the league."

"I think you'll start to see him continue to be more and more of an impact player as time goes on," Durant said of Bol. The Suns will hope to see that prediction come true as the team looks for depth behind its remodeled roster.