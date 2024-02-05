Report: Steve Belichick is expected to become University of Washington's DC

The University of Washington is expected to hire Steve Belichick as its new defensive coordinator, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports.

Belichick, 36, spent the past 12 years on staff of the Patriots, working for his father, Bill Belichick. Belichick and the Patriots parted ways following the 2023 season.

New UW head coach Jedd Fisch was the Patriots' quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Belichick went from a defensive assistant (2012-15) to safeties coach (2016-18) to secondary/safeties (2019) to outside linebackers coach (2020-23) in his time with the Patriots.

His brother, Brian, worked for the Patriots from 2016-23.