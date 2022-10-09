Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt has return delayed after additional knee surgery

T.J. Watt’s return to the field is going to take a little longer than expected.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker underwent arthroscopic knee surgery recently, which is expected to delay his return by “at least another week or two,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor.

Watt was already out due to a torn pectoral muscle, which was initially expected to keep him out for six weeks. That would have set a return date for their Oct. 30 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His knee surgery, however, is going to delay that into mid-November.

Watt’s knee surgery was reportedly done to “clean up a preseason injury” that was lingering into the season.

The Steelers didn’t provide a timeline for Watt’s return. The team has a bye week after their game against the Eagles, meaning the earliest Watt could return after that would be on Nov. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

Watt first went down with his pectoral injury in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The team put him on injured reserve after, and he’s been out ever since. The 27-year-old, who is in his sixth season with the Steelers, had 64 total tackles and a career-high 22.5 sacks last year.

The Steelers are just 1-3 and 0-3 without Watt in the lineup as they head into Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills.