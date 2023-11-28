Report: Shaquille Leonard may visit Eagles later this week

Former Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be in Dallas to visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday and another NFC East team may be on deck for a meeting.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Leonard "should be visiting later this week" with the Eagles. That plan is likely contingent on the Cowboys and Leonard failing to come to an agreement on a deal on Tuesday.

The Eagles recently put Nakobe Dean on injured reserve and Zach Cunningham injured his hamstring during Sunday's win over the Bills, so Leonard would give them an experienced option to bolster their defense as they continue their run at a return to the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have similar needs at linebacker and that could trigger a contest between the divisional rivals before Leonard settles on a new home.