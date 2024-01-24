Report: Sanjay Lal interviews with Bears

The Bears announced the hiring of Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Waldron likely brings some of the assistant coaches with him in Seattle to Chicago, and one of those interviewed Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Seahawks pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal interviewed for a position on the offensive coaching staff.

Lal spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks. He also was with them in 2020 as senior offensive assistant.

Lal also has worked for the Raiders, Jets, Bills, Colts and Cowboys.

Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert was among the assistants fired by the Bears after the season.