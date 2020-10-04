Report: Saints’ player tests positive for COVID-19

Barry Werner

The COVID-19 news continues for the NFL and it continues to be bad. The latest came Saturday night when it was learned after the New Orleans Saints landed in Detroit a player had tested positive for the coronavirus.



The player who tested positive is reported to be fullback Michael Burton.


The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Detroit. However, the Saints are awaiting testing for seven players, including a re-test of Burton.

The news comes on a day when New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive leading to the Patriots’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs being postponed. Also, the Tennessee Titans saw more players test positive with the number of people within the team and organization nearing 20.

 

 