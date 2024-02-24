Report: Richard Sherman is arrested for DUI

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who has launched a media career since retiring, has been arrested for DUI, according to Fox 13 in Seattle.

The Washington State Patrol confirmed to Fox 13 that the arrest happened on Saturday morning. Per the report, the King County Jail roster shows Sherman was booked at 4:51 a.m. PT.

WSP told Fox 13 that this incident remains under investigation. No further details will be released until the prosecutors make an official filing.

The arrest raises other potential complications for Sherman. In March 2022, he pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass, and speeding in a construction zone back. The underlying incident happened in July 2021.

Via Fox13, Sherman received a 90-day suspended sentence, with two years of monitored supervision. The two-year period has not yet expired.

Sherman has served as analyst on the Amazon Prime Thursday night pregame and postgame show for two years. He joined FS1's Undisputed last year.

A fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2011, Sherman was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowler in an 11-year career with the Seahawks, 49ers, and Buccaneers. He is a member of the NFL's all-decade team for 2010-19.