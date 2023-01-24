Report: Red Sox acquire Adalberto Mondesi from Royals for Josh Taylor

Report: Red Sox acquire shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox have added a new middle infielder.

Former Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi reportedly has been traded to Boston, with lefty relief pitcher Josh Taylor -- who missed all of 2022 with back issues -- going back to Kansas City. The Red Sox will also receive a player to be named later.

Since Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres and Trevor Story was ruled out indefinitely with elbow surgery, Boston's plans for its middle infield were a mystery.

After signing outfielder Adam Duvall last week, it appeared that Kiké Hernandez would take over at short and Christian Arroyo would play second. That could still be the case, but Mondesi is an intriguing alternative and offers Alex Cora more versatility.

Mondesi, 27, spent the first seven seasons of his career in Kansas City. The switch-hitting shortstop led the league with 10 triples in 2019 and 24 stolen bases in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. From 2018 through 2020, he stole 80 bases despite playing in just 236 of a possible 384 games.

Injuries have been the knock on Mondesi throughout his career. He missed most of last season after suffering a torn ACL in April, and other various injuries hampered him in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Last season, he went 7 for 50 (.140) with three RBIs and five stolen bases in 15 games.

Mondesi, who is the son of former MLB outfielder Raul Mondesi, is set to be a free agent after this year.