Rams trade Aqib Talib to Dolphins

Just two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams placed veteran cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve with a rib injury.

The day after that transaction, the Rams traded for another cornerback, Jalen Ramsey.

And now Talib is headed to the state that Ramsey was traded from: Florida.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Rams essentially unloaded Talib, trading the 33-year-old and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a “future pick.” The Rams confirmed the deal, saying on Twitter:

We have traded Aqib Talib to the Miami Dolphins. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 29, 2019

It’s essentially a salary-cap clearing move for Los Angeles, perhaps in anticipation of another big move with the trade deadline coming at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

And the Rams are giving Miami a draft pick to take Talib’s salary off their hands.

Talib is in the final year of the six-year contract he signed with the Denver Broncos in 2014 and his salary for this season is $8 million.

Going to Miami means Talib will be reunited with Brian Flores; Flores, now the Dolphins head coach, was a New England Patriots defensive coach with Talib was with the club in 2012-13.





