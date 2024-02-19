Report: Rams to hire Dave Ragone as quarterbacks coach

The Rams are hiring former Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as their quarterbacks coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The news comes shortly after the Rams hired Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as their pass game specialist.

Ragone spent the past three seasons in Atlanta.

A former NFL quarterback, Ragone began his NFL coaching career with the Titans in 2011. He went from the team's receivers coach to quarterbacks coach in 2013.

He then was a quality control coach with the Commanders (2015), quarterbacks coach with the Bears (2016-19) and pass game coordinator with the Bears (2020) before landing in Atlanta.

Zac Robinson, now the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, was the Rams’ pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season.