Report: Raiders release Brian Hoyer

The Raiders have released backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hoyer's departure will create only $92,000 in cap space as the Raiders will have to take a $2.6 million dead money hit.

The move is not a surprise given Hoyer followed Josh McDaniels, signing a two-year, $4.5 million deal that guaranteed $4.205 million.

Hoyer, 38, played three games with one start in his lone year in Las Vegas. He threw for 231 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has played games for eight teams since 2009.