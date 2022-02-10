Report: Phoenix Suns bring back Torrey Craig, trade Jalen Smith

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams talks with forward Jalen Smith (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Jalen Smith was just getting up shots after Thursday's shootaround at the team's practice facility.

Knocking down 3s.

Now he's being traded.

The Suns are sending their 2020 first-round pick and a future second-round selection to Indiana for a familiar face, Torrey Craig, right before Thursday's trade deadline, which is 1 p.m. Arizona time, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

With the Suns not picking up Smith's third-year option, the odds were in favor of them moving him before the deadline.

In return, they got back Craig, who helped them in their run to last year's finals. Craig averaged 6.5 points in 51 games this season with the Pacers, who are clearly in rebuilding mode as they've traded away Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.

Last season, the Suns acquired Craig in a trade with Milwaukee for cash considerations before the trade deadline. He averaged a career-best 7.2 points in his 32 regular-season games with Phoenix as his versatility to play and defend multiple positions helped the Suns.

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum July 11, 2021.

This year, they're reportedly getting Aaron Holiday from Washington for cash considerations.

A 6-0 point guard, Holiday averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and shot 34.1% from 3 in his 41 games with the Wizards this season. The Suns just beat the Wizards during their four-game road trip as Holiday scored 11 points in the game.

Stadium's Shams Charania tweeted the news.

Averaging 7.4 career points, Holiday is in his fourth NBA season out of UCLA. He is the brother of fellow NBA players Jrue Holiday and Justin Holiday.

The Wizards are trading Aaron Holiday to Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Feb 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles past Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

As for Smith, this marks the end of his time with a team that drafted him 10th overall out of Maryland. The 6-10 big averaged two points in 27 games his rookie year.

Story continues

Smith, 21, had a strong showing in the 2021 NBA Summer League in Vegas as he averaged 16.3 points and 12.5 rebounds in making All-Summer League first team.

Leading the summer league in rebounding, Smith posted a double-double in his four summer league games, but he's been on the trading block for months.

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) fouls Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Detroit.

However, Smith shined as a starter as Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee were out in health and safety protocols. Smith averaged 17.3 points on 58.3% shooting and 9.5 rebounds in his four starts.

Last month, Suns coach Monty Williams talked about seeing Smith as a four-man comparable to Jerami Grant. Having played a five-man in college at Maryland, Smith defends like a center, but has the body of a four man and has a shooting form like a three.

The Suns played him as a four in recent games, but Smith was his most productive at center. Smith averaged six points and 4.8 rebounds this season in 29 games.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns bring back Torrey Craig, trade Jalen Smith