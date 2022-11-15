Report: Patriots restructure Cody Davis' contract to free up cap space

Report: Patriots re-work Cody Davis' deal to free up cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have a little more extra cash to work with after Tuesday's maneuvering.

The Patriots and special teamer Cody Davis have agreed to a "slightly re-worked" contract that will create about $250,000 in cap space for New England, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Davis plays a valuable role on special teams but suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. His new deal doesn't include extra years, so he'll still be a free agent after the 2022 season, per Reiss.

The Patriots could use some financial breathing room, as only two NFL teams (the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills) have less cap space, per Over The Cap. Tuesday's move gives New England just under $2 million in cap space, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

Did the Patriots free up extra cash to make room for a new signing? Not necessarily, according to Reiss, who notes this type of move is standard operating procedure during the season.

Hi sruli. You nailed it. Just to cover the costs, and create a little breathing room, to make it through this season. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 15, 2022

Still, Bill Belichick has been known to sign free agents mid-season to fill roster holes, and now he'll have a bit more financial cushion if a player the team covets is on the open market.