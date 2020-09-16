Report: Patriots promote Nick Folk to 53-man and establish him as the starter

The New England Patriots have made Nick Folk their starting kicker. They promoted him to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, and intend to play him on Sundays for the foreseeable future, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Folk had been in a training camp position battle with kicker Justin Rohrwasser, a 2020 fifth-round pick, but the Patriots are apparently more comfortable riding with Folk. They kept the veteran on the expanded practice squad for Week 1, and he was one of the two players who were promoted for game action only, a new provision during COVID.

Folk missed a 45-yard kick but hit his three extra point attempts in the team’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Last week, the #Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk to the active roster before the game from the practice squad. Now, they are officially signing him to the 53-man, source said. So he won’t go back down to the PS, he’ll stay up and kick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2020





Folk filled in for Stephen Gostkowski in 2019 after he suffered a season ending hip injury. Folk was 14 of 17 on field goals and he hit all 12 of his extra point attempts in 2019.