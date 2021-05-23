Report: Patriots had ‘internal discussions’ about Julio Jones trade

While it’s still tough for fans to accept, there’s a very real possibility that wide receiver Julio Jones has played his last game as a member of the Falcons. Jones’ 10-year run in Atlanta has been nothing short of brilliant and is worthy of Hall of Fame consideration even if he were to never play another down in the NFL.

This isn’t just your run-of-the-mill rumor featuring a superstar player, though, this stems from years of salary cap mismanagement by the previous front office. The Falcons kicked the can down so far down the road year after year trying to get back to the Super Bowl that their only real option to get this year’s draft class signed is by parting with Jones via trade.

At 32, Julio has plenty of tread left on the tires and according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the New England Patriots “have had internal discussions” about acquiring the All-Pro wideout.

Can't speak to what Julio Jones wants, but was told the #Patriots have had internal discussions about the wide receiver. The 32-year old had been incredibly durable until this past season when he dealt with a troublesome hamstring. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 22, 2021

There was also a rumor that Jones would like to team up with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who previously won an MVP with the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers. Newton and Jones in New England sounds like a dangerous combo as the Patriots attempt to return to contention without Tom Brady.

It’s easy to blame former GM Thomas Dimitroff for ignoring the future cap ramifications and handing out too many record-breaking contracts, but prior to the rookie wage scale, players drafted in the top five received boatloads of guaranteed money.

At the same time, it’s unfair to blame the team’s current GM, Terry Fontenot, for having to clean up the mess of the former regime. In a vacuum, the Falcons are obviously better with Julio Jones. And while Fontenot knows this, he also has to operate within confines of the salary cap.

Story continues

Related

7 potential trade destinations for Falcons WR Julio Jones Where did Falcons TE Kyle Pitts land on NFLPA's Rising Stars list? Falcons LB Mykal Walker contemplating a number change 11 bold predictions: Will Falcons trade All-Pro WR Julio Jones? Can the Falcons clear cap space without trading WR Julio Jones?

List

7 potential trade destinations for Falcons WR Julio Jones