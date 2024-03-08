Report: Patriots appear open to trading Mac Jones

The Patriots are expected to begin the 2024 season with a new quarterback to go with new head coach Jerod Mayo and their former starter could be on the move via a trade.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have been taking calls from teams about a possible trade involving Mac Jones and that those teams are "doing work" on the 2021 first-round pick. Rapoport also reports that the Patriots appear to be open to making a deal involving Jones.

Jones took over the starting role as a rookie and helped the Patriots make the playoffs, but their offense regressed over the last two seasons. Jones was pulled from multiple games in favor of Bailey Zappe last season and he was ultimately benched for good with six games left in the season.

It seems unlikely that his recent performance convinced other teams that he's a sure thing as a starter, but teams that liked him coming out of college may think a clean slate can help jumpstart his career.