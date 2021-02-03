Report: Patrick Mahomes was among 20-plus Chiefs in line to get haircut from COVID-infected barber

The Kansas City Chiefs really dodged one.

They placed two players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list this week after they reportedly got haircuts from a barber infected with the coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, backup center Daniel Kilgore was in the midst of getting his haircut on Sunday when a rapid test taken by the barber came back positive. The Chiefs isolated the barber, who was slated to cut the hair of several more Chiefs.

Mahomes, others were scheduled to see infected barber

According to a Wednesday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of those in line to get a haircut from the infected barber — along with more than 20 other Chiefs players and staffers. Kilgore was the first in line, and the Chiefs were able to isolate him before exposures that could have led to a disastrous Super Bowl week in Kansas City.

A scheduled haircut almost wreaked havoc on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' Super Bowl week. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

Kilgore, Robinson forced to isolate

Kilgore has reportedly continued to test negative since the exposure. There are no reports of wide receiver Demarcus Robinson testing positive since his exposure to the barber after receiving a haircut on Saturday. The barber and the players who received haircuts were all wearing masks, according to the reports.

Both players were placed in an NFL-mandated five-day isolation period after their exposures, leaving them unable to practice or participate an any other in-person team activities this week as the Chiefs have prepared for the Super Bowl. Both will be eligible to travel to Tampa and play in Sunday’s Super Bowl if they continue to test negative.

According to the initial NFL Network report, the barber returned five negative COVID-19 tests leading up to the scheduled haircuts on Sunday. It was the last-minute rapid test amid Kilgore’s haircut that came back positive.

Chiefs dodged a bullet

At best, the Chiefs would have been forced to prepare this week without Mahomes and several other players had the barber’s infection been detected after the scheduled haircuts. At worst, players and staffers could have been infected and suffered the health consequences of COVID-19.

But the Chiefs caught the issue before things got worse. And instead of managing a crisis, they can make jokes.

