Report: All-Pac-12 guard Pelle Larsson to forgo eligibility after declaring for NBA draft

Arizona senior Pelle Larsson will reportedly forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Larsson was named to the All-Pac-12 second team after averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 42.6% shooting from 3-point range in 36 games. He scored in double figures 27 times, including a season-high 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Feb. 8.

The 6-foot-6 guard became the 55th player in program history to score 1,000 career points after three years (1,073). He is one of seven players in the country since the 1996-97 season to record at least 1,200 points, 500 rebounds and 100 steals on 49% shooting from the field.

NEWS: Arizona's Pelle Larsson will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2024 NBA draft, his agent Daniel Poneman told ESPN. The 6'6 Swedish guard and All-Pac-12 2nd-Team member shot 43% for 3 this season. Ranked No. 45 on the ESPN mock draft. pic.twitter.com/PCH119aUr0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 18, 2024

Larsson, who was born in Sweden, began playing professional basketball at 16 years old. He played one season each with RIG Lulea and BC Lulea in the Swedish Basketball League before joining Utah as a freshman for the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old has represented Sweden at the junior several times and once at the senior level, most recently in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup European qualifiers. He averaged 6.3 points and two rebounds in four appearances.

Larsson is considered a potential second-round pick in the draft this year, given his ability to affect games in a variety of ways. He can score at each level and is highly touted for his vision, acting as a connector on offense at times.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

