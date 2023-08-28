Report: New Orleans Saints waive rookie linebacker Nick Anderson

Former @GreenWaveFB LB Nick Anderson has been released by the #Saints, per source. Great football player, even better human being. He's worked through bigger adversity than this. pic.twitter.com/pVh26lafve — Simon Carroll (@NFLDraftSi) August 28, 2023

This is a tough break: the New Orleans Saints have reportedly waived rookie linebacker Nick Anderson, a fan-favorite who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent to stay close to home. The Tulane product was a big part of the Green Wave’s historic turnaround last season but he struggled to find snaps in the crowded Saints linebacker corps.

Anderson is an easy guy to root for, and we’ll be hoping he lands on his feet somewhere around the league. It’s possible he could return to New Orleans’ practice squad but he’ll have better opportunities to play on other teams.

The Saints typically roster six or seven linebackers and stash another one on their practice squad. If Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Jaylon Smith, and Zack Baun are safe (as is widely expected in media covering the team), it leaves younger players like D’Marco Jackson, Nephi Sewell, and Anfernee Orji pushing veterans including Ty Summers and Ryan Connelly (who is dealing with a significant knee injury) for those last few spots on the team. Stay tuned to see how this shakes out.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire