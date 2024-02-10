Report: OKC Thunder to sign Bismack Biyombo

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed veteran center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, per multiple reports.

After the trade deadline, the Thunder had a pair of vacant 15-player rosters. Lindy Waters III was signed to one of them after being on a two-way deal. The other spot goes to Biyombo.

The 31-year-old played for 30 games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season before being waived on Jan. 10. He averaged 5.2 points on 56.3% shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

The 13-year veteran has bounced around the league and has primarily been used as a backup big. He’ll likely serve the same role for OKC, who lack size.

For his career, the six-foot-eight center is averaging 5.1 points and six rebounds.

