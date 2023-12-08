Conflicting reports put Ohtani ‘en route to Toronto' or home in SoCal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The monthlong Shohei Ohtani Watch is intensifying, as are the conflicting reports ...

While several unknowns about the two-way Japanese superstar's free agency status remain, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday afternoon, citing sources, that Ohtani is "en route to Toronto."

Ohtani, however, still has yet to agree to a contract with any team, Morosi added. The Blue Jays are among five reported finalists, along with the Giants, Dodgers, Angels and Cubs.

Sources: Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today.



A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans.



At this hour, Ohtani does not have a signed agreement with any @MLB team. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

However, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith and the New York Post's Jon Heyman all refuted Morosi's report, saying Ohtani was at home in Southern California.

Shohei Ohtani is NOT in Toronto.

Ohtani is NOT on a flight to Toronto.

Ohtani is at home in Southern California. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2023

Heard same as @BNightengale, that Shohei Ohtani is not in Toronto or on his way to Toronto at this time & is at home in SoCal.



Again, #BlueJays appear to be finalists and we will see where this leads. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 8, 2023

Can confirm Shohei Ohtani is not en route to Toronto and is home in SoCal @BNightengale on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2023

Morosi's report came hours after he said on MLB Network that the Blue Jays "have certainly improved their standing" on Ohtani -- something that Giants fans hoping the slugger will land in the Bay definitely don't want to hear.

"In the last several days, the Jays have certainly improved their standing [on Shohei Ohtani]"



- @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/jeyNRQ7H1A — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 8, 2023

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Ohtani is believed to have met with Blue Jays officials Monday at the team's spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

The latest Ohtani news wave started Friday morning, when Dodgers Nation's J.P Hoornstra cited multiple sources in reporting that Ohtani would sign with the Blue Jays. However, other MLB reporters, including Sportsnet's Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi, quickly refuted it.

Source tells me and @ShiDavidi there is at present no decision made by Shohei Ohtani, nor is there a timeline for a decision#BlueJays are a finalist. We'll see where it leads. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 8, 2023

Whether or not Ohtani actually has picked a team remains to be seen, but an official decision reportedly could come as early as Friday.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast