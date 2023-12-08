Advertisement

Conflicting reports put Ohtani ‘en route to Toronto' or home in SoCal

Tristi Rodriguez
·2 min read
The monthlong Shohei Ohtani Watch is intensifying, as are the conflicting reports ...

While several unknowns about the two-way Japanese superstar's free agency status remain, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday afternoon, citing sources, that Ohtani is "en route to Toronto."

Ohtani, however, still has yet to agree to a contract with any team, Morosi added. The Blue Jays are among five reported finalists, along with the Giants, Dodgers, Angels and Cubs.

However, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith and the New York Post's Jon Heyman all refuted Morosi's report, saying Ohtani was at home in Southern California.

Morosi's report came hours after he said on MLB Network that the Blue Jays "have certainly improved their standing" on Ohtani -- something that Giants fans hoping the slugger will land in the Bay definitely don't want to hear.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Ohtani is believed to have met with Blue Jays officials Monday at the team's spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

The latest Ohtani news wave started Friday morning, when Dodgers Nation's J.P Hoornstra cited multiple sources in reporting that Ohtani would sign with the Blue Jays. However, other MLB reporters, including Sportsnet's Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi, quickly refuted it.

Whether or not Ohtani actually has picked a team remains to be seen, but an official decision reportedly could come as early as Friday.

