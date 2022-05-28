Report: Notre Dame still perceived leader for 5-Star QB Moore

The rollercoaster recruitment of Michigan star quarterback Dante Moore has been exactly that for Irish fans. One moment, it seems like Moore is headed a few hours south and will suit up in the Blue and Gold. Then he schedules a trip to Texas A&M throwing another wrench into the situation.

The one constant however, has been the idea that Notre Dame is still leading in his pursuit and a report from 247Sports Tom Loy (subscription required) seems to confirm that belief. Loy is still under the impression that the Irish are “still the perceived leader” in Moore recruitment. His sources across the nation give him this impression although Loy does go on to say that “anything is possible and can change quickly in recruiting.”

The report also touches on when a commitment could happen for Moore, that timeline is very murky. The quarterback is considering multiple high level programs and isn’t concerned much about “building” a recruiting class.

Only time will tell how this turns out for the Irish and the other programs that Moore is considering at the moment. What we do know is that Marcus Freeman has put Notre Dame in a position to land one of the best prospects in the country.

