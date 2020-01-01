Report: No evidence implicating Bill Belichick or Patriots football staff in 'Spygate 2.0' incident

As the Patriots await possible discipline from the NFL in the wake of the controversy surrounding team-connected employees videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline at a game in Cleveland last month, the Washington Post reports that the league has not turned up evidence thus far implicating coach Bill Belichick or the team's football staff.

The Post's Mark Maske reports that the NFL could complete its investigation of the Dec. 8 incident as soon as this week and, according to those familiar with the probe, it's likely "that barring the last-minute uncovering of more damaging evidence, that the NFL will impose penalties consistent with those handed out in recent years in other cases of game-day infractions."

That probably means punishment of a fine of hundreds of thousands of dollars and the loss or reduction in the value of a draft pick, according to Maske.

It is not clear, however, when the NFL will announce a decision. Once NFL security officials complete their investigation and submit their findings, Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league leaders still must review those findings, decide whether to conduct additional interviews, deliberate over the potential penalties and determine when to announce the ruling.

But there is no indication at this point that Belichick or the Patriots' football staff has been tied to the video or that the investigation has uncovered evidence of a sustained, organized effort by the Patriots to gain a competitive on-field advantage, according to those people with knowledge of the case.

Belichick has been adamant that Patriots football operations had nothing to do with the incident.

The Patriots have maintained that the taping of the sideline - a violation of NFL rules - was mistakenly done by a crew from Kraft Sports and Entertainment, which provides content for the Patriots.com website, and was in the press box in Cleveland to film a feature on a Patriots scout ahead of New England's game in Cincinnati the following week, Dec. 15.

Bengals security confronted a member of the film crew. The videographer, longtime Kraft Sports and Entertainment employee David Mondillo, offered to delete the footage of the sideline and told Bengals security he wasn't aware he was doing anything wrong. FOX Sports obtained footage of what the film crew was shooting with audio of the conversation between Bengals security personnel and the videographer.

The Patriots, in a statement released the day after the incident, had described the failure to inform the Bengals and the NFL of the taping as an "unintended oversight" while also admitting the video crew "inappropriately filmed the field" from its spot in the press box.

Mondillo also released a statement on Dec. 15, when the footage obtained by FOX Sports aired, in which he denied any involvement with football operations.

The case has evoked comparisons and memories of the 2007 "Spygate" incident, in which Belichick and the Patriots were fined a total of $750,000 by the NFL and the team was stripped of a first-round draft selection in 2007 after the Patriots were found to be improperly taping opponents' coaching signals.

Report: No evidence implicating Bill Belichick or Patriots football staff in 'Spygate 2.0' incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston