Report: NFL investigated, cleared Cowboys for possibly tampering with Earl Thomas

Safety Earl Thomas and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t hidden their flirtation with one another over the last year or so, to the point where the NFL felt it had to investigate.

And reportedly, the league determined it didn’t cross a line.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that in the fall, the NFL looked into possible tampering by Dallas when it came to Thomas, of the Seattle Seahawks. Rapoport said the Cowboys cooperated fully and the NFL found not wrongdoing.

The NFL determined that the Dallas Cowboys did not tamper with Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas. (AP)

Rapoport said the investigation began after Dallas coaches may or may not have made comments to Thomas before the Cowboys played the Seahawks in Week 3.

In search of a new contract, Thomas held out of training camp, returning to the Seahawks just before the regular-season opener. He made it known that he wanted out of Seattle, and Dallas did inquire about trading for the three-time All-Pro, but the two sides could not agree on a deal.

After getting his second interception against the Cowboys, Thomas bowed toward the Dallas sideline.

Thomas suffered a season-ending broken leg in Week 4, flipping off the Seahawks’ sideline as he was carted off the field.

Still only 29, Thomas will be a free agent next month.

