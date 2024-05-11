Report: Nets rejected offer of draft picks swap from the Rockets

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season in which it seems that everything that could go wrong did indeed go against them in their pursuit of the playoffs. Not only did they have to make tough decisions on the court, but they also had to make tough decisions regarding their future.

In a recent article by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Lewis wrote (based on a report from Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle) that the Houston Rockets tried two different approaches in trade negotiations with the Nets. When Brooklyn declined to trade Mikal Bridges to get back at least most of their draft picks from the Rockets, per multiple reports at the time, it seems that Houston pivoted to swapping draft equity.

Per Feigen, Houston wanted to trade the Nets’ first-round picks acquired in the James Harden trade (2024, 2026, and pick swaps in 2025 and 2027) for the Phoenix Suns picks that Brooklyn currently has (2025, 2027, and 2029). As Feigen noted, Brooklyn declined this trade which should most likely end up as the right decision given that the Suns’ future appears to be on shaky ground at best at this time.

As was reported back in February as the trade deadline was approaching, the Nets viewed Bridges as unavailable for trade due to how the organization felt about him as a player and person. While some fans preferred for Brooklyn to trade Bridges to get their own picks back, Bridges could prove to be a good combination with whatever happens with Phoenix’s picks, starting with 2025.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire