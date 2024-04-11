Report: NBA execs expect Rockets to extend Rafael Stone’s contract as general manager

After three rebuilding seasons in the Western Conference basement, the young and improving Houston Rockets have climbed the standings in 2023-24 as they work to secure a winning record.

The fingerprints of general manager Rafael Stone are all over the current roster, both with young prospects showing improvement (starting with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson) and 2023 offseason acquisitions such as head coach Ime Udoka and veteran leaders Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta looks to keep Stone around beyond his current deal. From the latest newsletter of veteran NBA scribe Marc Stein:

The Houston Rockets’ strong play in the season’s second half has likewise generated an expectation in some league corners that an extension is forthcoming for general manager Rafael Stone.

This is the fourth season in the lead chair for Stone, who took over as GM when Daryl Morey moved on following the 2019-20 season. Most executive contracts last for four or five years, so the Rockets will likely need to make a decision on Stone either this offseason or next.

Given the improvement, it likely won’t be a difficult one.

