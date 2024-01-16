Report: Mike Tomlin told Steelers players today he plans to coach them in 2024

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin walked out of his post-game press conference when a reporter started to ask about his contractual status with the team, but he told his players he'll be back in 2024.

In a team meeting today, Tomlin told players that speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans to coach the team in 2024, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

So unless Steelers ownership has other plans, Tomlin will be back for an 18th season coaching the team in 2024.

The upcoming season is the final year on Tomlin's contract, and Tomlin is going to keep getting questions about that whether he likes it or not. But based on what he told the players today, he is the Steelers' coach for at least another year.