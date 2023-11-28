Report: Michigan State football expected to retain WR coach Courtney Hawkins
One of the most beloved and respected members of the Michigan State football is reportedly going to hang around with the Jonathan Smith staff. According to a report from SpartanMag.com, Smith will be keeping Hawkins on the staff moving forward.
This makes a lot of sense in multiple ways, and was one of the main moves we said Smith needs to make in our article recently, as Hawkins is a great coach, beloved by the players, and a strong recruiter who knows the Midwest.
NEW: Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith is expected to retain wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins, sources tell @TheSpartanMag
(On3+): https://t.co/rwEiw1SX5O pic.twitter.com/kUnGfEcgpR
— SpartanMag.com (@TheSpartanMag) November 28, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.