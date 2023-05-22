REPORT: Michigan State basketball set to host Butler as part of 2023 Gavitt Games

Every year, the Big Ten Conference gets to suit up in match-ups against Big East teams in the Gavitt Games. This year, Michigan State basketball will get to see a familiar face when they host Butler in East Lansing.

A former Spartan, Pierre Brooks II, just transferred to Butler last month.

Michigan State won last year’s Gavitt Games match-up at home against Villanova.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2023 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources. Xavier at Purdue

Marquette at Illinois

Michigan at St. John's

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan St

Iowa at Creighton

Wisconsin at Providence

Georgetown at Rutgershttps://t.co/m8mcWHwukJ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire