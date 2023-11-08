Report: Michigan says Rutgers, Ohio State shared its signs before 2022 Big Ten title game

The Michigan football sign-stealing saga, which already had no shortage of unusual twists and daily developments, has a new layer.

The Big Ten received documents from Michigan that the university claimed is evidence that Ohio State, Rutgers and Purdue communicated about the Wolverines’ signals in 2022, according to a report Tuesday night from ESPN.

The documents − according to the report, which cited unnamed sources − allegedly showed that Purdue got Michigan offensive signals from Ohio State and defensive signals from Rutgers as the Boilermakers prepared to play coach Jim Harbaugh’s team in the 2022 Big Ten championship game.

The Wolverines went on to beat Purdue 43-22 on their way to a second-consecutive conference title and College Football Playoff appearance. Despite the comfortable final margin of victory, Michigan was outgained 456-386 and led by just nine with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at Michigan Stadium, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won, 56-27.

Citing a Big Ten source, the ESPN report claimed the conference forwarded the information to the NCAA for possible follow-up. That information is not expected to impact the Big Ten’s possible disciplinary action against Michigan for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy. It’s unclear at this point if sharing the Wolverines’ signals is against that sportsmanship policy.

The policy states that the conference "expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials."

While the NCAA forbids off-campus scouting in advance of a game, a rule that’s at the center of the ongoing investigation into the Wolverines, it does not outlaw in-game sign-stealing.

Last season, Michigan beat Rutgers 52-17 on Nov. 5 and defeated archrival Ohio State 45-23 on Nov. 26.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Report: Michigan says Rutgers, Ohio State shared its signs with Purdue