Report: Michael Pierce agrees to two-year extension with Ravens

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce took a pay cut ahead of the 2023 season in exchange for a chance at free agency in 2024, but he reportedly won't be hitting the open market.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Pierce has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team. The deal is reportedly worth $7.5 million.

Pierce spent four years with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2016 and returned to the team in 2022, but a torn biceps ended his season after three games. He has racked up 36 tackles, a sack, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two forced fumbles while starting every game for the AFC's top seed.

The Ravens also signed defensive tackle Broderick Washington to an extension this summer. Justin Madubuike remains on track for free agency, but it's likely the Ravens will make a push to keep one of their most impactful defenders one way or another ahead of the start of the new league year.