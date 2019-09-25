Reports: Melvin Gordon ending holdout, reporting to Chargers

Melvin Gordon will report to the the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, ending his prolonged holdout, according to multiple reports.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Branson Wright reported the news late Tuesday, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report on Wednesday.

Gordon won’t play Sunday

Gordon won’t play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but could be ready for a Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, according to Rapoport.

Gordon, 26, is in the final year of his rookie deal and has been holding out seeking a new contract similar to Ezekiel Elliott’s with the Dallas Cowboys.

Scheduled to make $4.9 million this season, Gordon — a two-time Pro Bowler — had hoped to capitalize on his prime now while facing the reality of the typical short career shelf life of an NFL running back.

The Chargers cut off negotiations after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension during the preseason, and Gordon has held out since.

Chargers run game has thrived without Gordon

During Gordon’s absence, the Chargers have leaned on third-year back Austin Ekeler, who’s thrived as the team’s primary back, tallying 160 rushing yards, 208 receiving yards and four total touchdowns through three games.

Melvin Gordon is reportedly ending his holdout with the Chargers. (Getty)

Justin Jackson has also performed well as Ekeler’s backup, averaging 7.9 yards per carry while totaling 142 yards on the ground.

The success of the Chargers running game essentially squashed any leverage Gordon had remaining as he sought a new deal. He also faced a November deadline to report in order to accrue a season of service and gain his free-agent eligibility next offseason.

With the success of the running game in Los Angeles, the return of Gordon to the lineup will prove an ultimate luxury for the Chargers.

