Report: Matt Corral returns to Patriots' practice squad

The Patriots waived quarterback Matt Corral on Monday. They re-signed him to their practice squad Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

It has been an eventful couple of weeks for Corral.

He originally joined the Patriots when they claimed him off waivers from the Panthers after final roster cuts. Corral participated in three practices before leaving the team.

The Patriots placed Corral on the exempt/left squad list.

New England signed Ian Book to their practice squad last week to serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but the Patriots waived Book and Corral on Monday.

Corral now is back as the Patriots' No. 3.

Corral missed his rookie season with a foot injury. He went 28-of-47 for 249 yards with an interception for the Panthers in this year’s preseason.