Report: After making Kawhi Leonard comments, Bruce Bowen will not return as Clippers TV analyst

Bruce Bowen will not return as the Los Angeles Clippers television analyst after his comments on Kawhi Leonard, according to ESPN. (Getty Images for Premier Beverage Company)

Weeks ago, former San Antonio Spurs forward Bruce Bowen sounded off about Kawhi Leonard on Sirius XM Radio. Now, because of the comments, he will not be renewed as the Los Angeles Clippers television analyst, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I think there’s nothing but excuses going on,” Bowen said June 22 of Leonard. “First, it was, ‘Well I was misdiagnosed.’ Look here: You got $18 million this year, and you think that they’re trying to rush you? You didn’t play for the most part a full season this year. And you’re the go-to guy, you’re the franchise, and you want to say that they didn’t have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?

“I think he’s getting bad advice. I think what you’re starting to see now is an individual given a certain amount of advice and it’s not the right advice. Here it is: You were protected in San Antonio. You were able to come up during a time where you still could lean on Tim (Duncan), Tony (Parker) and Manu (Ginobili).”

The Clippers are a franchise that will be vying for Leonard’s services come 2019, when he will become a free agent after playing a season for the Toronto Raptors. Not only does Los Angeles have enough cap space for a max contract like Leonard’s, but the franchise is also a preferred destination, according to Wojnarowski.

Bowen was under contract with Fox Sports West, but the Los Angeles Clippers had input on hiring. So, after the comments, the team chose not to approve a new contract for Bowen, who entered the role prior to the 2017-18 season.

He analyzed the game alongside play-by-play man Ralph Lawler, but Bowen will no more — with the Clippers, at least.

