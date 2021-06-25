Dennis Schroder unable to play for Germany in Olympics Qualifiers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder won't be playing for Germany in the Olympics Qualifiers.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder won't be playing for Germany in the Olympics Qualifiers.
Montverde Academy head coach Kevin Boyle shared his perspective on Ben Simmons on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast.
Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan will be hot free agents on the market this summer. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
Jason Kidd spent the past two seasons with the Lakers as an assistant coach and was the head coach in Milwaukee and Brooklyn before that.
Former Mavericks point guard and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd will replace Rick Carlisle as the head coach in Dallas.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is leaving the CAA sports agency ahead of a big summer for him.
If there's any position group in contention with small forward to be considered the most talent-laden in 2021 free agency, it's the point guard spot, which is filled with proven big names and younger men with loads of potential. At No. 1 is Chris ...
Champ Pederson had been an unofficial member of the Dodgers during Joc's time in L.A., and they gifted him his own World Series Championship ring.
"My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players."
There are some interesting names available in the 2021 NBA free-agent shooting guard class, but almost certainly not anyone you'd want your team throwing a max contract at. The top 2-guard available, per our rankings, is Mavericks sharpshooter Tim ...
From Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff to Brandy and Kobe Bryant, these celebrities were dance dates before they went on to bigger careers.
T.J. McConnell shared his perspective on former teammate Ben Simmons on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast.
With Sung Kang's Han back in action and director Justin Lin at the wheel, the ninth "Fast & Furious" flick is a pretty smooth ride.
The 2021 free-agent class is a bit more lackluster at the top in comparison to what many thought it could be with Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 1 on the board. Antetokounmp, as has been well-documented, opted to extend with the Bucks instead, ...
Booker and CP3 combined to shoot 10-of-40 on the night.
The Atlanta Hawks have proven they're not a one-man show and not on some fluke postseason run. This squad is built to win for a long time to come.
Nneka Ogwumike's Olympics snub resonates because no one on the selection committee explained the decision. Plus, the WNBPA's activism, travel woes, Sky on fire and a potential Bay Area team.
Officials apparently missed Cousins' shoves during the lengthy replay review at the end of Game 2.
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Court of Appeal confirmed on Thursday that riders for food delivery firm Deliveroo were self-employed, dismissing a union appeal against past judgments on their status. Deliveroo said it was the fourth court judgment in Britain which had determined its riders were self-employed, after one by the Central Arbitration Committee and two at the High Court. The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) was refused permission in 2017 for collective bargaining rights for a group of Deliveroo riders on the basis that they were not workers under the terms of legislation on labour relations.
After falling behind 2-0 yet again, Clippers coach Ty Lue called his key players with some motivation as soon as they got back to Los Angeles.
Check out the ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs ahead of Bellator 261 at Mohegan Sun.