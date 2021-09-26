Report: Lakers to convert Austin Reaves’ contract to be the 14th roster spot

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning to convert Austin Reaves’ contract to a guaranteed roster spot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Reaves, a 2021 rookie, signed with the Lakers on a two-way deal as an undrafted free agent after reportedly intentionally falling out of the draft to sign with the franchise.

Reaves, a 6-foot-5 guard, played collegiate basketball at Oklahoma for most of his seasons and became known as an initiator on offense who could make tough baskets.

The 23-year-old guard played for the Lakers during the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League games, most notably hitting an absurd game-winning shot.

Second year on Austin Reaves’ deal will be a team option, sources said. Lakers have had success developing unheralded players such as Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso and view Reaves — a 6-foot-5 guard — in a similar mold. https://t.co/i1IMRiAOg1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2021

With Reaves becoming the 14th guaranteed spot, which general manager Rob Pelinka said would happen before training camp, the Lakers now have an open two-way spot. Chaundee Brown, Mac McClung or Cam Oliver, three players currently on training camp deals, could compete for that spot.