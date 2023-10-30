Report: Kenny Pickett's status unclear for Thursday after rib injury

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett had to exit Sunday's game with a ribs injury and now his status is in question for the Steelers' next game.

With Pittsburgh playing Tennessee on Thursday, Pickett's status is "up in the air" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team wants to check him out and see how he feels on Monday to get a better sense of his potential availability.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he wasn't sure about Pickett's availability in his postgame press conference after the loss to Jacksonville.

Pickett was 10-of-16 for 73 yards before leaving the game. He also had one carry for 10 yards.

Pittsburgh will need to issue an injury report on Monday. Mitchell Trubisky will likely start against Tennessee on Thursday night if Pickett isn’t available.