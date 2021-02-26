Report: Julian Edelman wants to play in 2021, but health is in question

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman wants to play in 2021, but he may not be physically prepared to get back on the field, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Edelman suffered a season-ending knee injury and spent most of the season on injured reserve, even though he tried to make a comeback late in the season. He was practiced with the team in an effort to return, but ultimately went back on injured reserve.

“My understanding is, he does want to play in 2021. That’s not the important thing. The important thing is, is his knee going to be healthy enough to play?” Rapoport said Friday. “He is still rehabbing. He is still recovering, still trying to see if he is healthy enough to go out there for the 2021 season. No decision yet on which way that is going to go.”

From NFL Now: The #Patriots are getting the band back together, with key opt-outs opting back in… Meanwhile, it's far more uncertain for WR Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/Uu2dXjTznU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2021

Edelman finished the 2020 season with 21 catches for 315 yards in six games. His snap count was clearly limited — he was limited in every practice he participated in.

Edelman would rejoin receivers Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Marquise Lee, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber.