Report: Joe Brady interviewing for full-time OC job with Bills

The Bills have begun their search for a new offensive coordinator by interviewing their interim offensive coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Joe Brady is the first candidate the Bills are interviewing for the full-time job.

Brady took the reins of the offense in Week 11 after the Bills fired Ken Dorsey, and they averaged 27.4 points per game in the nine games Brady was the interim coordinator.

Josh Allen gave Brady a vote of confidence this week, and General Manager Brandon Beane lauded the work Brady did with Allen this week.

"I really appreciated the communication I saw between the two of those guys, the collaboration," Beane said. "That's important, because Josh is the gunslinger back there, but he is also that coordinator on the field."

Brady, the Bills' quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, also interviewed for the Falcons' head coaching job.