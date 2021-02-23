Report: Jaguars decline team option on Tyler Eifert, making him a free agent

Tight end Tyler Eifert is about to become an unrestricted free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Jaguars are declining the 2021 team option on Eifert’s contract. It will save the team $5.2 million in cap space.

The move is not a surprise despite the league-leading cap space the Jaguars have.

Eifert, 30, appeared in 15 games with four starts after signing a two-year, $15.5 million deal with the team last offseason. He made 36 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Eifert spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cincinnati after the Bengals made him the 21st overall choice.

He made one Pro Bowl with the Bengals and 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns in his time there.

